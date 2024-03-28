Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

