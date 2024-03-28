First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.08

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 103632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
