First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.08

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 103632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

