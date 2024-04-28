Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $49.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,409,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,135.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

