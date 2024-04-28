Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.19-14.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

