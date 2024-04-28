Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 910 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,689 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

