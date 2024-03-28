Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 728,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,009. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

