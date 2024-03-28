Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 333,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,676. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

