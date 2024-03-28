Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock remained flat at $49.24 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.