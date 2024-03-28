IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.56 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

