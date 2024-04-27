iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

