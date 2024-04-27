Truist Financial Corp Purchases 18,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,229,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $154,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

