1,679 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

