Insider Buying: Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Insider Acquires £3,952.40 in Stock

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh McNeal bought 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.40 ($4,994.82).

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock opened at GBX 39.65 ($0.50) on Thursday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.89.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

