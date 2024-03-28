Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CFO Sells $153,725.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FENC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FENC

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.