Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Sells 2,228 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raj Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

