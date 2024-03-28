Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Acquires $310,200.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 22,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 726,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Digital Ltd Quint purchased 17,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint purchased 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $600,780.00.

LEE opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

