iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 850,240 shares.The stock last traded at $57.82 and had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

