iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 143,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,398,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

