Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,430.22.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

