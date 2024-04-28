Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,199.99. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,430.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

