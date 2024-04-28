Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

