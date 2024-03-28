iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $80,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $793,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

