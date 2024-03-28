John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 53,037 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

