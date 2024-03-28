LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 3.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Watsco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,411. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.79 and a 12-month high of $441.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

