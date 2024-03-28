Luceco plc (LUCE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on May 17th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.05).

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,267.16). Corporate insiders own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

