Bailard Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.64.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.