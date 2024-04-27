Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRG opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

