Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $190.40 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

