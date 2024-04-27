iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

