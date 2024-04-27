Bailard Inc. Purchases 26,600 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of MRC Global worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

MRC Global stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $978.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

