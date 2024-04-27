Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

