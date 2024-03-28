MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.45

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 61576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

