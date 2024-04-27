TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15), reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
