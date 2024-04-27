Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX opened at $223.42 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

