Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 380,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

