Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,326.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,061.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $614.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.