Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

SGA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Saga Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

