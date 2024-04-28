Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

