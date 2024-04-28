MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.19 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $113.19 million and $19.78 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,229,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,481,309 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

