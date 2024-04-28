Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.