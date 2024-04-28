Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

