Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 764,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,389,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

