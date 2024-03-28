Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

