Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.47. 219,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

