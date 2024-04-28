Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $5.88 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 3.41% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

CGMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

