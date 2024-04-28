Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUT. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

