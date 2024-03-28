Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

