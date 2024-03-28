Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $91.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

