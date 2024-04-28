ASD Price Hits $0.0522 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.49 million and $2.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,741.30 or 1.00000759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0539535 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,708,883.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

