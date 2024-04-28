Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 257,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE CAAP opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Corporación América Airports

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

See Also

