Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $416,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

